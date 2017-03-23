It's time for another full weekend of NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway and we've got your shot...

Sign up to get exclusive access to VIP events, contests, coupons, giveaways, presales and much more!

Xavier, Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon each won their respective regional semifinals on Thursday night and advanced to the Elite Eight. Here's a recap of the action:

Your eyes may be bigger than your stomach when you look at this.

If you can’t decide what to watch this weekend, ScreenCrush’s Staff Picks are here to help. They’re like the recommendations at an old video store, except you don’t have to put on pants or go outside to get them. Here are five things to watch this weekend:

A student who exercised his First Amendment right has led to a teacher losing his job.

RaeLynn has a lot to celebrate today. First, the release of her much-anticipated album Wildhorse, and also being honored with her very own holiday.

The anticipation for Thomas Rhett's next single just got even more intense. Rhett is slated to release "Craving You" in just one week, and he's just announced that the track features guest vocals from Maren Morris.

Home Free are once again at No. 1 this week in the Top 10 Video Countdown with their rendition of "Amazing Grace," after a week of hard-fought voting.

The 2017 ACM Awards are coming right up, and Taste of Country has gathered together all of the information you need to get ready for the big night of awards, performances and one-of-a-kind moments.

Luke Bryan kicked off his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden with a bang, promising his crowd: "This is my kind of night New York City, country has come to town!”

Welcome back to KEAN A-List It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites. Enter your password Forgot your password? YES, Activate My Account Now!

Welcome back to KEAN A-List It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://keanradio.com using your original account information. YES, Activate My Account Now!

We're Almost There! Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience. Zip Continue and Activate